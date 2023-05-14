Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $162.56 Million Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 758,558 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 26,494 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.11% of Honeywell International worth $162,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,064,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $177,776,000 after buying an additional 335,033 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,485,534 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $318,588,000 after purchasing an additional 254,283 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Honeywell International by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 991,766 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $212,535,000 after buying an additional 227,506 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Honeywell International by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,422,464 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,239,327,000 after buying an additional 211,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 114.7% during the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 380,469 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $74,104,000 after purchasing an additional 203,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

HON traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $193.62. 2,102,037 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,964,745. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.63 and a twelve month high of $220.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $128.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $193.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.14.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 53.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $202.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $1,283,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

