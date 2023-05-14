Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $214.12 Million Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,877,116 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,858,692 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners comprises about 0.6% of Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.41% of Enterprise Products Partners worth $214,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EPD. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 9,906.0% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,753,281 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,001,000 after buying an additional 7,675,795 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 7,630.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,600,536 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $86,845,000 after acquiring an additional 3,553,960 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 2,226.9% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,906,228 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $79,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824,306 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 12.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,888,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $306,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,267 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,050,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $646,548,000 after buying an additional 1,114,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Enterprise Products Partners

In other news, CEO Aj Teague purchased 11,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.15 per share, with a total value of $300,542.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,491,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,671,159.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE EPD traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.92. The stock had a trading volume of 3,872,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,548,598. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $22.90 and a 12 month high of $28.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $56.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.41.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.75 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 20.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

See Also

