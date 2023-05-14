Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 36,564 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,324,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 36,564 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.22% of Emerson Electric worth $127,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 17,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group increased its position in Emerson Electric by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.4% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 8,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 13.9% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.4% during the third quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 8,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.88.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE EMR traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,625,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,603,748. The company has a market capitalization of $47.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.96. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $72.40 and a twelve month high of $99.65.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 27.35%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.58%.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.



