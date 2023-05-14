Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 61,341 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,825,948 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 61,341 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up approximately 0.5% of Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $181,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 19,316.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,618,502 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $810,455,000 after buying an additional 9,568,965 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,962,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP bought a new position in Starbucks in the third quarter valued at approximately $227,839,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $190,270,000. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 7,806.6% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,887,468 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 1,863,596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. OTR Global raised shares of Starbucks from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.31.

SBUX traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $106.12. The stock had a trading volume of 5,175,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,173,021. The stock has a market cap of $121.66 billion, a PE ratio of 34.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $70.33 and a 1 year high of $115.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.45.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 68.83%.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

