Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,566,980 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 747,836 shares during the period. Albemarle comprises 0.9% of Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $339,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALB. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Albemarle by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in Albemarle by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALB. Mizuho lowered their price target on Albemarle from $328.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Albemarle from $497.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. KeyCorp upgraded Albemarle from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Albemarle from $350.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Albemarle in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $284.95.

Albemarle Stock Performance

ALB traded down $2.73 on Friday, hitting $195.79. 1,429,414 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,036,833. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $205.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.97 billion, a PE ratio of 6.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.53. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $171.82 and a 52 week high of $334.55.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.93 by $3.39. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 45.57% and a net margin of 41.89%. Albemarle’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 24.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 5.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Albemarle

In other news, CEO J Kent Masters acquired 5,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $181.64 per share, for a total transaction of $993,570.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,348,284.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.49, for a total value of $106,539.33. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,213,614.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Kent Masters acquired 5,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $181.64 per share, for a total transaction of $993,570.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,348,284.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

