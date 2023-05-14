Miramar Capital LLC Lowers Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Miramar Capital LLC trimmed its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 36.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,693 shares during the quarter. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MET. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in MetLife by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,165,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,225,676,000 after acquiring an additional 5,876,930 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 92.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,264,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530,149 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in MetLife by 564.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,097,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,934 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in MetLife in the 3rd quarter worth $63,934,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 309.7% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,364,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,277 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MetLife Stock Down 2.0 %

MET stock opened at $50.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.78. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.20 and a fifty-two week high of $77.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

MetLife Increases Dividend

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $16.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.84 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 16.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. MetLife’s payout ratio is 93.69%.

MetLife announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on MET. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on MetLife from $79.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of MetLife from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on MetLife from $84.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on MetLife from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on MetLife in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Insider Transactions at MetLife

In related news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 2,857 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total transaction of $202,732.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,915 shares in the company, valued at $3,471,008.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

