Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) Short Interest Update

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 395,900 shares, a growth of 36.0% from the April 15th total of 291,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on MFG. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mizuho Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered Mizuho Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th.
Shares of MFG traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.94. The stock had a trading volume of 488,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,377. Mizuho Financial Group has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $3.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.82.
Mizuho Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company which engages in the provision of financial services such as banking, trust banking, securities, and others. It operates through the following segments: Mizuho Bank Ltd. (MHKB), Mizuho Trust & Banking Co, Ltd. (MHTB), and Mizuho Securities Co, Ltd.
