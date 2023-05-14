Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) Short Interest Update

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 395,900 shares, a growth of 36.0% from the April 15th total of 291,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MFG. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mizuho Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered Mizuho Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th.

Mizuho Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of MFG traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.94. The stock had a trading volume of 488,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,377. Mizuho Financial Group has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $3.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.82.

Institutional Trading of Mizuho Financial Group

About Mizuho Financial Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MFG. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 1,102.4% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 10,131 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the third quarter worth $26,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the third quarter worth $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company which engages in the provision of financial services such as banking, trust banking, securities, and others. It operates through the following segments: Mizuho Bank Ltd. (MHKB), Mizuho Trust & Banking Co, Ltd. (MHTB), and Mizuho Securities Co, Ltd.

