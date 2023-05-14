Monero (XMR) Achieves Market Cap of $2.81 Billion

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 13th. In the last seven days, Monero has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Monero coin can now be purchased for about $153.48 or 0.00571632 BTC on popular exchanges. Monero has a total market cap of $2.81 billion and approximately $31.44 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,849.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.81 or 0.00300989 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00013384 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00067697 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.09 or 0.00424939 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000869 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003714 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000934 BTC.

Monero Coin Profile

Monero (XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,278,451 coins. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

