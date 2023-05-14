Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Rating Reiterated by DA Davidson

DA Davidson reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Mueller Water Products’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Mueller Water Products from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Mueller Water Products from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Mueller Water Products from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.57.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

Mueller Water Products Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MWA opened at $13.56 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.47 and a 200 day moving average of $12.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.30. Mueller Water Products has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $14.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Mueller Water Products Announces Dividend

Mueller Water Products ( NYSE:MWA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $332.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.45 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.061 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.00%.

Institutional Trading of Mueller Water Products

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MWA. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 104.3% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 42,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 21,454 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 88,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 18,255 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in Mueller Water Products by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 346,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,729,000 after buying an additional 89,761 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 0.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,200,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,408,000 after purchasing an additional 17,773 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 0.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 264,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the period. 88.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mueller Water Products

(Get Rating)

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water. It operates through the Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions segments. The Water Flow Solutions segment includes iron gate valves, specialty valves, and service brass products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.