My DeFi Pet (DPET) Hits Market Capitalization of $989,824.24

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. One My DeFi Pet token can currently be purchased for about $0.0337 or 0.00000126 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. My DeFi Pet has a market cap of $989,824.24 and approximately $747,986.46 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004139 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000106 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00025870 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00009080 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000705 BTC.

About My DeFi Pet

DPET is a token. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,373,730 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com. The official message board for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.medium.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

