MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Short Interest Update

MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 202,500 shares, a decline of 15.9% from the April 15th total of 240,700 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 141,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Shares of MYRG traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $134.04. The stock had a trading volume of 61,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,618. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. MYR Group has a 52 week low of $76.97 and a 52 week high of $138.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $124.33 and a 200 day moving average of $106.10. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 1.01.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $811.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $721.13 million. MYR Group had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 2.70%. The company’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MYR Group will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jennifer Elaine Lowry sold 2,000 shares of MYR Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total value of $243,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,919 shares in the company, valued at $964,455.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other MYR Group news, CEO Richard S. Jr. Swartz sold 9,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.09, for a total transaction of $1,177,800.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,452,519.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Jennifer Elaine Lowry sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total value of $243,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $964,455.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,681 shares of company stock worth $4,278,651. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in MYR Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in MYR Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in MYR Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 9,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in MYR Group by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in MYR Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MYRG. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of MYR Group from $137.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of MYR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D) and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segments. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

