MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Short Interest Update

MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 202,500 shares, a decline of 15.9% from the April 15th total of 240,700 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 141,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.
MYR Group Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of MYRG traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $134.04. The stock had a trading volume of 61,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,618. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. MYR Group has a 52 week low of $76.97 and a 52 week high of $138.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $124.33 and a 200 day moving average of $106.10. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 1.01.
MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $811.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $721.13 million. MYR Group had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 2.70%. The company’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MYR Group will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MYR Group
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in MYR Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in MYR Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in MYR Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 9,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in MYR Group by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in MYR Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have commented on MYRG. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of MYR Group from $137.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of MYR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.
About MYR Group
MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D) and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segments. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MYR Group (MYRG)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/8 – 5/12
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for MYR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.