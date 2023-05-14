Navitas Semiconductor (NVTS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 15th. Analysts expect Navitas Semiconductor to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Navitas Semiconductor has set its Q1 2023 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $12.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.00 million. Navitas Semiconductor had a net margin of 196.91% and a negative return on equity of 24.99%. On average, analysts expect Navitas Semiconductor to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Navitas Semiconductor alerts:

Navitas Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of NVTS stock opened at $6.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 2.36. Navitas Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $3.11 and a 1-year high of $8.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.28.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, COO Daniel M. Kinzer sold 8,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total transaction of $56,637.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,669,847 shares in the company, valued at $29,420,036.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Navitas Semiconductor news, COO Daniel M. Kinzer sold 8,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total transaction of $56,637.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,669,847 shares in the company, valued at $29,420,036.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Ranbir Singh sold 18,645,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total value of $120,450,595.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 18,779,549 shares of company stock worth $121,284,241 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Navitas Semiconductor by 1,768.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,341,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,627,000 after buying an additional 4,108,827 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 47.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,034,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,919,000 after purchasing an additional 653,223 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 43.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,859,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,021,000 after purchasing an additional 562,582 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 12.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,474,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,776,000 after acquiring an additional 160,078 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 17.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 981,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,761,000 after acquiring an additional 149,317 shares during the period. 22.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVTS has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Navitas Semiconductor from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Navitas Semiconductor from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Navitas Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.83.

About Navitas Semiconductor

(Get Rating)

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits used in power conversion and charging. It operates in the United States, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Belgium, China, Taiwan, and the Philippines. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in El Segundo, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Navitas Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navitas Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.