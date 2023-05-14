NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Price Reaches $1.65

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. During the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded down 7.4% against the dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for $1.65 or 0.00006188 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $1.49 billion and approximately $47.88 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.87 or 0.00055699 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00040872 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00019110 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003504 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000878 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001083 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 899,889,995 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 899,889,995 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.64158635 USD and is up 4.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 240 active market(s) with $66,992,604.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

