NEAR Protocol Price Down 5.8% Over Last 7 Days (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 14th. During the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded down 5.8% against the dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.65 or 0.00006133 BTC on major exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.49 billion and approximately $48.83 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NEAR Protocol alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00055539 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00040768 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00019247 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003824 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000896 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001088 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 900,290,896 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 900,290,896 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.66243724 USD and is up 1.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 240 active market(s) with $48,227,685.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NEAR Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEAR Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.