NFT (NFT) Market Capitalization Achieves $610,146.68

NFT (NFT) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. During the last week, NFT has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar. NFT has a total market cap of $610,146.68 and approximately $94.63 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFT token can now be bought for $0.0166 or 0.00000062 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00006948 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020788 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00025050 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00018512 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,745.50 or 1.00019502 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000901 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000093 BTC.

NFT (NFT) is a token. Its launch date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. NFT’s official website is www.nft.org. NFT’s official message board is nftprotocol.substack.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01641778 USD and is up 0.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $9.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

