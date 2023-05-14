Nia Impact Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Nia Impact Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Nia Impact Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Ameresco worth $2,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMRC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ameresco by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,992,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $198,956,000 after buying an additional 179,495 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ameresco by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,516,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $167,305,000 after buying an additional 92,278 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Ameresco by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,298,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $131,339,000 after buying an additional 49,392 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Ameresco by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,171,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,870,000 after buying an additional 13,399 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Ameresco by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 917,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,970,000 after buying an additional 77,272 shares during the period. 57.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMRC has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Ameresco from $72.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Roth Mkm raised shares of Ameresco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $76.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameresco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.40.

Shares of Ameresco stock opened at $43.22 on Friday. Ameresco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.62 and a 1 year high of $76.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.62.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Ameresco had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $271.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Spencer Doran Hole sold 5,000 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total value of $213,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 41.88% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

