Nia Impact Advisors LLC Has $1.45 Million Stake in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Nia Impact Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Nia Impact Advisors LLC owned about 0.34% of TPI Composites worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the third quarter worth about $4,576,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in TPI Composites during the fourth quarter worth about $3,475,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in TPI Composites during the third quarter worth about $3,813,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in TPI Composites by 207.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 423,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,294,000 after acquiring an additional 285,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in TPI Composites by 720.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 215,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,025,000 after acquiring an additional 188,923 shares in the last quarter. 82.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on TPI Composites from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America upgraded TPI Composites from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on TPI Composites from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Sunday, February 26th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on TPI Composites from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.36.

TPI Composites Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TPIC opened at $10.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $425.65 million, a P/E ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.46 and a 1-year high of $25.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.92 and its 200-day moving average is $11.78.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $402.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.71 million. TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 58.56% and a negative net margin of 4.17%. Equities research analysts predict that TPI Composites, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacturing of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US), Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and India. The US segment includes the production of wind blades in its Newton, Iowa plant, the manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the production of wind blades in its Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

