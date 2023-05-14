Nia Impact Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Nia Impact Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,117 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Carlisle Companies makes up approximately 2.5% of Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $4,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSL. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 48.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,998,000 after purchasing an additional 6,603 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,831 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,549,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 7.9% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,958 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 23.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,110 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,028,000 after purchasing an additional 10,150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Carlisle Companies Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE CSL opened at $210.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.91. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $203.65 and a 1 year high of $318.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.89.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 32.04% and a net margin of 13.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.26 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 18.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 18.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on CSL. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Carlisle Companies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Carlisle Companies from $360.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Carlisle Companies from $335.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Carlisle Companies from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $306.67.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of building envelope products and energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials (CCM), Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies (CWT), Carlisle Interconnect Technologies (CIT), and Carlisle Fluid Technologies (CFT).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.