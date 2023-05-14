Nia Impact Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Nia Impact Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the quarter. SolarEdge Technologies makes up approximately 2.3% of Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $3,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 35.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 52.4% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 80.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at SolarEdge Technologies

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, insider Meir Adest sold 2,500 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.81, for a total value of $769,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 134,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,301,022.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,104,525. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SolarEdge Technologies Trading Up 2.0 %

SEDG has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $379.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $393.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $370.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $374.37.

NASDAQ SEDG opened at $301.85 on Friday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.15 and a 1 year high of $375.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $295.76 and a 200 day moving average of $296.28. The company has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a PE ratio of 88.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.42.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.85. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The company had revenue of $943.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.37 million. Research analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

SolarEdge Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

Further Reading

