Nia Impact Advisors LLC Sells 10,488 Shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Nia Impact Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) by 43.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,488 shares during the period. Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Editas Medicine were worth $124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EDIT. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 9,693.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Editas Medicine during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Editas Medicine during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Editas Medicine by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Editas Medicine during the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Editas Medicine from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Editas Medicine from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Editas Medicine from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Editas Medicine in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Editas Medicine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Editas Medicine Price Performance

Shares of EDIT opened at $9.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.01 and a 200-day moving average of $9.28. The company has a market cap of $660.96 million, a PE ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.86. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a one year low of $6.33 and a one year high of $19.97.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 52.94% and a negative net margin of 960.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.74) EPS. Analysts expect that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mark S. Shearman sold 2,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total value of $26,979.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,955.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Editas Medicine news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 4,287 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total transaction of $41,455.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,269.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark S. Shearman sold 2,790 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total value of $26,979.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,955.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,497 shares of company stock worth $72,252 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine Profile

(Get Rating)

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.