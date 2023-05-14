Nia Impact Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Nia Impact Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 745 shares during the period. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital accounts for about 2.8% of Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $4,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HASI. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,014,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,357,000 after acquiring an additional 532,396 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 54.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 743,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,253,000 after purchasing an additional 261,979 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 73.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 531,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,204,000 after purchasing an additional 225,136 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 142.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 282,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,173,000 after purchasing an additional 165,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,533,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of HASI opened at $25.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.19, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 18.57 and a current ratio of 18.57. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.56 and a fifty-two week high of $46.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.31.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is 752.38%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HASI shares. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Susan D. Nickey bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.91 per share, with a total value of $47,820.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,392,637.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Marc T. Pangburn acquired 3,000 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.12 per share, with a total value of $72,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,291 shares in the company, valued at $1,164,778.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Susan D. Nickey acquired 2,000 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.91 per share, for a total transaction of $47,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,392,637.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 7,087 shares of company stock valued at $170,101 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in the business of investing in climate solutions and the provision of capital to assets developed by companies in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets. It focuses on generating attractive returns from a diversified portfolio of project company investments with long-term, predictable cash flows from proven technologies that reduce carbon emissions or increase resilience to climate change.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.