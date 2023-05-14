Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 464 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.41.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

Analog Devices Trading Down 0.0 %

In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total transaction of $4,909,012.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,871 shares in the company, valued at $4,464,115.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total transaction of $1,166,040.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,885,251.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,745 shares of company stock valued at $7,317,735 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company's stock.

Shares of ADI opened at $180.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.36. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.48 and a 1-year high of $198.24. The stock has a market cap of $91.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.15.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.89%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

