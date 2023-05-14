Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 2,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 9,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $107.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.26. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $101.35 and a 12 month high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

