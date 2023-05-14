Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. 72.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of MRK opened at $117.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.90. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.05 and a fifty-two week high of $119.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 37.92%. The firm had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total transaction of $541,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,195,134.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 1,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total transaction of $198,016.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,609,573.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total transaction of $541,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,195,134.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 495,073 shares of company stock valued at $57,220,134. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.75.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Featured Stories

