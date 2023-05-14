Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Has $340,000 Position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 37 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $7,675,000. Coco Enterprises LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,965,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 142,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,958,000 after acquiring an additional 48,328 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 4,546.9% in the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 47,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,091,000 after acquiring an additional 46,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 116.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 83,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,010,000 after acquiring an additional 44,895 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY opened at $444.39 on Friday. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $398.11 and a fifty-two week high of $499.48. The stock has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $450.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $457.80.

About SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

