Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Increases Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,494 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 72.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on WFC. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.45.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $37.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $140.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.12. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $35.25 and a 12-month high of $48.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.06.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.06 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 34.38%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $1,605,476.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,429.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.