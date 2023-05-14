Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Makes New $352,000 Investment in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $293,000. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter.

VOT opened at $189.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $189.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.64. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $163.55 and a twelve month high of $209.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

