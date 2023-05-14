Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,205 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 614.3% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 496.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Estée Lauder Companies

In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $2,473,239.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,211,864.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 1.3 %

EL stock opened at $199.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $71.14 billion, a PE ratio of 66.16, a PEG ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $237.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.23. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $186.47 and a one year high of $284.45.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 23.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 87.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $215.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $295.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.21.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

