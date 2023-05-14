Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Raises Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,936 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in International Business Machines by 1.0% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management lifted its position in International Business Machines by 0.7% in the third quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 9,762 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Investment House LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 7,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in International Business Machines by 2.4% in the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hemenway Trust Co LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 3,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 55.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $122.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $111.54 billion, a PE ratio of 62.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.64. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $115.54 and a one year high of $153.21.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.33 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 337.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IBM shares. StockNews.com downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 22nd. Edward Jones lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.20.

International Business Machines Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

See Also

