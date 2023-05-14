Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 252.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,029 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $416,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $267,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 175.4% during the 4th quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 14,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $359,000.

VOE opened at $131.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $119.81 and a 52 week high of $147.74. The company has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

