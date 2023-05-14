Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Sells 144 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lowered its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,119 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HD. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in Home Depot by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Home Depot by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $236,865,000 after purchasing an additional 24,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $312.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $334.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $328.96.

Home Depot Trading Up 1.0 %

HD opened at $290.47 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $290.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $306.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $347.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.12%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Further Reading

