Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Sells 144 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lessened its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,119 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,440,614 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,059,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,858 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,211,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,660 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,722,967 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,682,956,000 after acquiring an additional 812,278 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,287,774 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,617,777,000 after buying an additional 120,157 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,929,065 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,636,544,000 after buying an additional 131,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HD. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $328.96.

Home Depot Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $290.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $290.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $306.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.12%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Further Reading

