Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Sells 80 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,964 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 39.4% during the third quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.56.

Insider Activity

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.2 %

In other news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $1,283,490.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

HON opened at $193.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.63 and a 1-year high of $220.96. The company has a market capitalization of $128.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.14.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 53.51%.

Honeywell International Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.