Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $250.00 price target on the railroad operator’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $239.00 to $226.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 27th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $241.09.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 0.8 %

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $211.91 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $207.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $48.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.29. Norfolk Southern has a twelve month low of $196.33 and a twelve month high of $264.22.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 23.40%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern will post 13.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.51%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.