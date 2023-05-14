Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decrease of 16.0% from the April 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NYSE:NUW remained flat at $13.80 on Friday. 10,572 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,388. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.78. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has a one year low of $12.87 and a one year high of $15.05.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.041 dividend. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NUW. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 63.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 6,144 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 2.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 80,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 81.7% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 280,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after acquiring an additional 126,121 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

