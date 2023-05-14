ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.50-$5.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.00 billion-$8.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.15 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded ODP from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday.

ODP Price Performance

ODP stock opened at $41.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.03. ODP has a 52 week low of $28.85 and a 52 week high of $53.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.27.

Insider Activity at ODP

ODP ( NASDAQ:ODP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The specialty retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.44. ODP had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 1.96%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ODP will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Kevin Moffitt sold 23,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $1,191,781.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,459 shares in the company, valued at $2,560,289.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other ODP news, EVP Kevin Moffitt sold 23,488 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $1,191,781.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,459 shares in the company, valued at $2,560,289.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zoe Maloney sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total value of $507,487.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,581,827.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ODP

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ODP. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of ODP during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of ODP by 875.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,785 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ODP by 2,326.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 120,239 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ODP by 9.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of ODP by 12.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ODP Company Profile

The ODP Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions. It operates through the following divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis. The ODP Business Solutions division provides solutions to small, medium and enterprise level companies, including those in the public and education sectors.

