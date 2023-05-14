Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Price Target Lowered to $3.25 at Bank of America

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Bank of America from $4.00 to $3.25 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

OLPX has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Olaplex from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Olaplex from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Olaplex from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Olaplex from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Olaplex from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Olaplex has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.66.

Get Olaplex alerts:

Olaplex Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of OLPX stock opened at $3.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 6.86, a current ratio of 9.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Olaplex has a fifty-two week low of $3.27 and a fifty-two week high of $18.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Olaplex

Olaplex ( NASDAQ:OLPX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $113.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.19 million. Olaplex had a net margin of 34.66% and a return on equity of 44.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Olaplex will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OLPX. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Olaplex by 98.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Olaplex by 156.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Olaplex by 14,330.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 6,162 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Olaplex by 6,000.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Olaplex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Olaplex

(Get Rating)

Olaplex Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Olaplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olaplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.