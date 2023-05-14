OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Has $552,000 Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora reduced its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,900 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Boeing were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of BA stock opened at $200.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $205.19 and its 200-day moving average is $196.15. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $113.02 and a 52 week high of $221.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.74 billion, a PE ratio of -29.00 and a beta of 1.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boeing

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.75) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total transaction of $84,196.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,109.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on BA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 price target on Boeing in a report on Friday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Boeing from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.60.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

