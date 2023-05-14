OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Increases Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 38.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.6% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 8,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 4.3% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.4% in the third quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 4,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.6% in the third quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 22,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Peak Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.5% in the third quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 9,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

NEE opened at $77.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.06. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.53 and a 12 month high of $91.35.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 26.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.4675 dividend. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 55.65%.

In other news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. bought 13,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.44 per share, for a total transaction of $995,808.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 129,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,749,111.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NEE shares. Bank of America downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.50.

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

