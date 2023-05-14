OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Invests $54,000 in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,354,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,191,367,000 after purchasing an additional 487,528 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,295,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,541,945,000 after purchasing an additional 374,098 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,941,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,447,000 after purchasing an additional 690,235 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,879,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,277,000 after purchasing an additional 516,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 9,707,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,855,938,000 after purchasing an additional 567,444 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTI opened at $204.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.45. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $217.20.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

