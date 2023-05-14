OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Purchases 400 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,867 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LNT. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 75.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Alliant Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Guggenheim upgraded Alliant Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Alliant Energy from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Alliant Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.67.

LNT opened at $55.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.66. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $47.19 and a 12-month high of $64.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.55.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.08). Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a $0.4525 dividend. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.35%.

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates through following segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Other Utility, and Non-Utility and Other.

