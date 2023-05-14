OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Purchases 531 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 35,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 14,263 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 131,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,667,000 after purchasing an additional 17,426 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $898,000. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. now owns 66,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,353,000 after buying an additional 5,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,333,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $56.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.72 and a 200-day moving average of $53.31. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $47.91 and a one year high of $62.18. The company has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Read More

