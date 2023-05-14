Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.
Omega Flex Stock Down 2.1 %
Shares of Omega Flex stock opened at $102.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.46 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.46 and its 200 day moving average is $104.08. Omega Flex has a twelve month low of $77.28 and a twelve month high of $128.51.
Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.82 million for the quarter. Omega Flex had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 34.42%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Omega Flex Company Profile
Omega Flex, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of flexible metal hose and accessories. It offers products to numerous industries, such as steel production, fuel-handling, semiconductor, medical, pharmaceutical, petrochemical, residential and commercial construction, and power generation. Its products include TracPipe CounterStrike, DoubleTrac, Def-Trac, industrial, and Meditrac.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Omega Flex (OFLX)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/8 – 5/12
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Omega Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.