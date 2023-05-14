Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Omega Flex Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of Omega Flex stock opened at $102.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.46 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.46 and its 200 day moving average is $104.08. Omega Flex has a twelve month low of $77.28 and a twelve month high of $128.51.

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.82 million for the quarter. Omega Flex had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 34.42%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Omega Flex Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT bought a new position in Omega Flex in the first quarter worth approximately $231,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Omega Flex by 0.7% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 549,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,904 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Omega Flex by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in Omega Flex by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 20,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 4,787 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Omega Flex by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 471,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the period. 38.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Omega Flex, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of flexible metal hose and accessories. It offers products to numerous industries, such as steel production, fuel-handling, semiconductor, medical, pharmaceutical, petrochemical, residential and commercial construction, and power generation. Its products include TracPipe CounterStrike, DoubleTrac, Def-Trac, industrial, and Meditrac.

