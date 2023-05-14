Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Short Interest Down 13.1% in April

Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,240,000 shares, a drop of 13.1% from the April 15th total of 4,880,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 889,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Open Lending

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Open Lending by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Open Lending by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 11,996 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Open Lending by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 442,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,364,000 after purchasing an additional 35,025 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Open Lending by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Open Lending by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 20,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LPRO. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Open Lending in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Open Lending from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Open Lending in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Open Lending from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

Open Lending Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LPRO traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.51. The stock had a trading volume of 787,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,657. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 18.58 and a current ratio of 18.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.37. Open Lending has a twelve month low of $5.35 and a twelve month high of $13.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 0.77.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Open Lending had a net margin of 37.10% and a return on equity of 31.84%. The company had revenue of $38.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Open Lending’s quarterly revenue was down 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Open Lending will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Open Lending Company Profile

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

