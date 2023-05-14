Optimism (OP) Price Hits $1.61 on Exchanges

Optimism (OP) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. Optimism has a total market capitalization of $540.80 million and $51.72 million worth of Optimism was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Optimism token can currently be bought for $1.61 or 0.00006016 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Optimism has traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Optimism Profile

Optimism launched on November 11th, 2021. Optimism’s total supply is 4,294,967,296 tokens and its circulating supply is 335,376,391 tokens. The official message board for Optimism is optimism.mirror.xyz. The official website for Optimism is www.optimism.io. Optimism’s official Twitter account is @optimismfnd and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Optimism Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Optimism (OP) is a layer-two platform on Ethereum that improves dApp scalability and accessibility using “optimistic rollups”. OP allows dApps to offload computation and data storage to a separate layer, enabling low-cost, near-instantaneous Ethereum transactions. It was introduced in 2019 and has been used to develop financial apps, social networks, games, etc. The team behind Optimism is made up of blockchain developers and researchers, including Ethan Frey and James Ray, and is funded by venture capital firms and individual investors.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Optimism directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Optimism should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Optimism using one of the exchanges listed above.

