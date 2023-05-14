Optimism (OP) Tops One Day Volume of $54.89 Million

Optimism (OP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 14th. Optimism has a market capitalization of $545.92 million and $54.89 million worth of Optimism was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Optimism token can now be purchased for $1.63 or 0.00006046 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Optimism has traded 14.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Optimism Token Profile

Optimism launched on November 11th, 2021. Optimism’s total supply is 4,294,967,296 tokens and its circulating supply is 335,376,391 tokens. The official website for Optimism is www.optimism.io. Optimism’s official message board is optimism.mirror.xyz. Optimism’s official Twitter account is @optimismfnd and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Optimism Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Optimism (OP) is a layer-two platform on Ethereum that improves dApp scalability and accessibility using “optimistic rollups”. OP allows dApps to offload computation and data storage to a separate layer, enabling low-cost, near-instantaneous Ethereum transactions. It was introduced in 2019 and has been used to develop financial apps, social networks, games, etc. The team behind Optimism is made up of blockchain developers and researchers, including Ethan Frey and James Ray, and is funded by venture capital firms and individual investors.”

