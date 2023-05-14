Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Position Lowered by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 41.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,296,048 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,652,572 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.09% of Oracle worth $187,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 135.4% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 15th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $81.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Societe Generale cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Oracle Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle stock opened at $97.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $264.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $97.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.55.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were given a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 52.81%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Featured Stories

