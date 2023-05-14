Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Short Interest Down 29.1% in April

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000,000 shares, a decrease of 29.1% from the April 15th total of 4,230,000 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 890,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Shares of NYSE:OC traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $105.34. 587,460 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 885,696. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $72.97 and a 52 week high of $108.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.94. The company has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.41.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.55. Owens Corning had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 26.06%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Owens Corning news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,296,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Owens Corning news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,296,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Paula Russell sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,364 shares in the company, valued at $2,136,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 13,000 shares of company stock worth $1,290,000 in the last ninety days. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 3.2% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,198 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Financial Partners Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the first quarter worth approximately $1,992,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 31.7% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 107,747 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,322,000 after purchasing an additional 25,906 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 1,184.1% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 464,008 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,452,000 after purchasing an additional 427,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 3.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,475 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $107.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.23.

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

