Oxen 1-Day Volume Reaches $230,321.52 (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. One Oxen coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000430 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Oxen has a total market cap of $7.24 million and $230,321.52 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Oxen has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26,714.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $80.24 or 0.00300349 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00013279 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $152.93 or 0.00572466 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00067702 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $113.76 or 0.00425817 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000874 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003727 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Oxen

Oxen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 63,069,611 coins. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

