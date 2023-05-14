Oxen Market Cap Reaches $7.58 Million (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. Over the last seven days, Oxen has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Oxen coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000446 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Oxen has a market cap of $7.58 million and approximately $326,846.42 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $26,917.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $83.33 or 0.00309574 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00013296 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.80 or 0.00571387 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00067292 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.07 or 0.00427491 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000869 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003709 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Oxen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 63,078,010 coins. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

